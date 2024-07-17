Be Patient With Tinubu – Oba of Lagos Begs Nigerians

Rilwan Akiolu, the Oba of Lagos, on Tuesday, appealed to Nigerians to be patient with the government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu amid economic challenges.

He made the remark on Tuesday when the wife of the President, Oluremi Tinubu paid him a visit at his Iga Idugaran palace in Lagos.

The monarch, having noted that Tinubu means well for the nation as he is a man who is grassroots focused, said: “All that I am saying and appealing is that we should pray for Nigeria and the President. We should be patient. Everything good needs prayers.”

Oba of Lagos also urged the youth to be closer to God noting that Nigerian youth are majorly good and hardworking.

“Though, some youths are incurably lazy and are always waiting to be spoon-feed, teach them not to always wait for fish but learn how to fish themselves,” he said.

The First Lady, who was at the palace in the company of wives of some of the South West Governors, wives of National Assembly Members, wives of some ministers and wives of service chiefs thanked the royal father for his continued support, prayers and admonitions.

“I assure you that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will do well for this country.

“He loves Nigeria, he loves Nigerians and will do the best for them,” she said.

The visit by Oluremi however served as an opportunity for the monarch to restate his appeal for a special status for Lagos State as the former Federal Capital of Nigeria.

Reacting, she said that the request by Oba Akiolu for the special status will get the attention of the National Assembly through the Lagos representatives.