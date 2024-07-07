Beg Nigerian Govt. For Freedom Or Die In Prison – Primate Ayodele To IPOB’s Kanu



Primate Elijah Ayodele, Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, has advised leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, to beg the Nigerian government if he wants to be set free.

Ayodele who gave the advice during the launch of his 30th “Warning to the Nations” at his church in Lagos on Saturday, warned that the IPOB leader would die in detention if he refused to beg for his freedom.

Kanu is currently locked up by the Department of State Services, DSS, on the orders of the Nigerian government.

The IPOB leader has been detained since June 2021 when he was re-arrested in Kenya and repatriated to Nigeria.

This is coming when South-East Governors and Senators had agreed to meet President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to seek a political solution to Kanu’s continued detention.

However, the popular prophet added that Nigeria would break up and neither Kanu nor Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Igboho would be responsible.

He noted that Nigeria will break up without a bloodbath, adding that the country will break up from the North.

“Nigeria will break but not through Nnamdi Kanu or Sunday Igboho, Kanu should beg the government before he is released or else he will die in jail.

“He should hands off because he lacks the capacity to carry the agitation. The country will break without a bloodbath, it will be a natural cause.

“Prayer and fasting will not stop it because the spirit of existence is tired. The spirit of our forefathers like Tafawa Balewa is not happy. Nigeria’s break up will start from the North.”