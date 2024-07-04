Benue Govt Imposes 24-Hour Curfew In Ukum LGA Over Destruction Of Govt. Properties

The Benue State Government, on Wednesday, imposed a 24-hour curfew in Ukum Local Government Area (LGA), following high level protest by irate youths in the communiity.

Governor Hyacinth Alia announced the measure at a news briefing in Makurdi shortly after the State Security Council meeting.

Alia, represented by Sam Ode, his Deputy, said the curfew became imperative, “following the wanton destruction of government’s property and threats to lives in the area.”



According to him, the government was surprised by the grave security situation in the area, “which has led to the breakdown of law and order and wanton destruction of government property and threat to lives.”

The curfew which would take effect “in and around Ukum for 24 hours, from 3 pm today (Wednesday) to 3 pm on Thursday, July 4,” he said, was to ensure the safety and protection of lives and property of the residents.

READ ALSO: Katsina: Bandits Kill Varsity Lecturer, Abduct His Children

“Thereafter, it will be from 6 pm to 6 am, beginning from Thursday, July 4, until further notice.

“This is the announcement from the Benue State Government’s seat of power,” the Governor said.

The Governor, therefore, charged all the stakeholders and security agencies to take note of the measure and ensure strict compliance.

A large number of youths on Wednesday took over Ayati -Sai Road in Ukum LGA and barricaded it to protest the alleged incessant killings in the area.



The youths also invaded the council Secretariat in Zaki Biam and destroyed things to express their displeasure over what they described as the “government’s insensitivity” toward the situation.