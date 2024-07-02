Benue Police Kill Two Suspected Bandits, Recover Deadly Weapons

Operatives of the Benue State Police command have reportedly killed two suspected bandits in Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of the state.

It was gathered that the gang members were eliminated, following the invasion of their camp by the security men who received credible intelligence on their hideout, over the weekend.

The Public Relations Officer of the Command, Superintendent, SP, Catherine Anene, in a statement made available on Monday in Makurdi, said that various arms and ammunition, camouflage uniforms, motorbikes, communication gadgets and other items were recovered from the bandits.

The statement partly reads: “Benue state Police Command has continuously intensified efforts to clampdown on bandits in Sankera axis of the state in the last three months.

“Several operations carried out led to the arrest of suspects that have been charged to court while others were neutralized in the course of exchange of fire. Arms and ammunition have been recovered and many camps dislodged.

“As part of follow up operations, the Operation Zenda JTF invaded a criminal hideout at Tse Uza, Mbatyula Council Ward, Katsina-Ala LGA June 30, 2024. And upon arrival at the camp, bandits engaged the Police in a gun duel to resist invasion into their camp but were overpowered by the superior fire power of the Police team.

“Two of the bandits received gunshot injuries, they have been confirmed dead by a Doctor and their corpses deposited at the General Hospital Ukum, while other suspects escaped.

“Exhibits recovered from the camps includes, two Pistols loaded with ammunition, three locally made short guns, 13 motorcycles, camouflage uniforms, six walkie-talkies, one Toyota Corolla and one tricycle.”