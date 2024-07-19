‘Beware Of Hero Worshippers, Ndume Is Your Best Friend’ — Dele Momodu Cautions Tinubu

Director, Strategic Communications of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) campaign council, Dele Momodu, has asked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to see Senator representing Borno South, Ali Ndume, as his best friend.

Recall that Ndume alleged that some ministers and lawmakers can no longer reach Tinubu to relay the prevailing economic hardship and hunger in the land.

“The major problem with this government is that its doors are closed, to the extent that even some ministers cannot see the President.

“Not to mention members of the national assembly who do not have the opportunity to meet with him and discuss the issues affecting their constituencies,” he had said.

Reacting, theAll Progressives Congress (APC) asked Ndume to resign from the Party and also vacate his position as Chief Whip of the Senate.

The APC made the requests in a letter sent to Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

However, in an open letter to Tinubu on Thursday, Momodu said the President should beware of “hero worshippers at the national assembly.”

“In the name of God, beware of those hero-worshippers at the National Assembly who have turned you into God. Ndume is your best friend. Listen to him. There’s danger ahead.

READ ALSO: Tinubu Decides Who To See, Your Media Outbursts Selfish — Daniel Bwala To Ndume

“You must enforce discipline as a leader. Your new disciple, Nyesom Wike, has publicly disrespected you in the Fubara matter. You need to sanction him before he throws Nigeria into total chaos,” the letter reads.

The publisher of Ovation Magazine also urged the President to be frugal with the “scarce resources,” noting that Nigeria’s “economy has collapsed.”

“Nigeria is in big trouble. Our economy has virtually collapsed. And what’s the way out? You’ve been wasting too much money at a time that requires absolute frugality.

“Please stop this reckless propensity for wasting scarce resources. Purchasing presidential jets, building outlandish monuments, distributing cash as palliatives, etc. are signs of a failed and careless government.

“If you can curb the excessive spending of your government, you will free up a lot of resources for serious development.

“Invest in vocational skills for our highly talented youths who can demonstrate their capacity for hard work.

“Invest heavily in local agriculture. Upgrade our institutions of learning. Giving cash to politicians to distribute is unhealthy and unhelpful… It is the height of cluelessness,” the letter added.