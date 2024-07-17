Big Brother Naija Organizers Unveil N100m Grand Prize, New SUV For Season Nine Winner

The ultimate reward for the Season 9 winner of Big Brother Naija, Africa’s most anticipated reality show, has been revealed ahead of the show’s launch.

DSTV Nigeria hinted on its platform that a plot twist in the Big Brother Nigeria franchise series would be coming to light, leading to reports in March that the ninth season of the show was about to premiere.

Biggie later announced that, as usual, it would be introducing a new twist to the game, and that competitors in this edition would be required to bring a partner.

Early this month, the show’s organisers teased the upcoming season, which would begin in July, and encouraged viewers to mark their calendars.

Busola Tejumola, Executive Head, Content and West Africa Channels, MultiChoice, said at a press conference in Lagos on Tuesday, July 16th, that the show would premiere on July 28.

According to Tejumola, this year’s edition, which will last 71 days, promises to be fascinating and dramatic.

She also stated that this year’s winner will receive a grand prize of N100 million and a new SUV.

“The ninth season of the Big Brother Naija show will be going beyond drama; we will be bringing in different blends of unique entertainment.

“The show will run from July 28 to Oct. 6.

“The challenging aspect of the show will be that the housemates will be going into the house in pairs and doing some of the house challenges in pairs.

“Everyone curious about the theme should watch out for the premiere on Sunday, July 28. The show holds lots of fun, vibes, emotion, drama, dynamics, and intriguing twists,” she said.

READ MORE: Afrobeats Artists Now Selling Out Shows Like Drake – Davido

She also mentioned that fans of the show would be able to catch up on behind-the-scenes content on Big Brother Naija Buzz, which would be hosted by Toke Makinwa.

“There will be something that would be unravelled from the night of the premiere.

“We will not be having the head of the house challenge as usual; there will be lots of twists from Big Brother.

“The pool party and the Saturday night party will be held, and the show will air 24 hours,” she said.

“After 71 days of game play, on the 6th of October 2024 a grand total of a N100m worth of cash and a brand new SUV will be won, so our grand prize this year is worth a N100 million.”

SEE BELOW: