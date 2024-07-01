Big Brother Naija Season 9 Set To Kick Off In July

The organisers of Big Brother Naija have revealed that season nine of the reality TV show would premiere in July 2024.

On Sunday, June 30, 2024, they made the announcement via a post on their official X account.

The theme of the upcoming edition was teased in a creative photo, which reads,

“One Sunday in July. Get ready.”

Captioning the post they wrote,

“What’s better than One? Mark your calendars!”

Recall in March, the show administrators disclosed that unlike prior editions, the season will require contestants to apply in pairs.

