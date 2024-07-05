Biker Arrives Lagos From Kenya After Crossing Nine Countries In 118 Days

Ebaide Joy, a Nigerian singer and motorbike rider, has arrived in Lagos after travelling solo from Kenya for 118 days.

She announced her arrival at the City Mall in Ikeja, Lagos, on Thursday, posting footage of people cheering her on.

In a social media post, she stated that completing the cross-border solo ride challenge has improved her mindset.

Joy stated that it has also encouraged her to embark on new adventures and “exciting challenges”.

“To every biker who waited to welcome and ride me to the venue, thank you very much. Achieving this has caused a big shift in my mind,” she wrote.

“Suddenly I have a myriad of things I want to do and I’m sure will work because I have achieved something I once thought was too hard to dare.

“I want to plan, start, and execute new things. There is a part of my brain that believes anything I try will succeed because I have the tenacity and resilience to see it through.

“I am not the same person. I have changed in the most positive ways. I feel privileged to have achieved this.

“I can’t wait for many more exciting challenges I’ll go headlong into. There has never been a better time to feel this alive.”

Joy started her solo travel from Mombasa, Kenya, to Lagos on March 8.

The motorcyclist travelled on a two-wheeler she named “Rory”.

She crossed nine nations during her travels.

Joy’s itinerary took her from Kenya: East Africa

Uganda, Rwanda, Tanzania, Zambia, Angola, Democratic Republic of Congo, Congo Brazaville, Cameroon and finally Nigeria by road.

