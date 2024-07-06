Blackout As National Grid Collapses Fourth Time In 2024

Nigeria’s electricity grid has again experienced another system failure, leading to a nationwide blackout.

Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) confirming the blackout in a statement on Saturday, said the power outage being experienced within its franchise is due to a system failure from the national grid.

“Please be informed that the power outage being experienced is due to a system failure from the national grid at 3:10pm today, affecting the power supply to our franchise areas,” the AEDC said.

According to the Distribution Company it is working with the relevant stakeholders to restore power as soon as the grid is stabilised.

Recall that the electricity grid collapsed for the first time on February 4, 2024.

Another nationwide blackout was suffered on March 28 after which it. collapsed again on April 14.