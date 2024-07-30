Blacksmith, Two Suspects Detained For Fabricating, Selling Firearms In Osun

A blacksmith and two other men were arrested by the Osun State Police Command for allegedly possessing single-barrel firearms and cartridges without authorisation.

According to a statement released on Monday by the command’s spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola, the blacksmith, Isaac Alagbe, 60, was detained by police operatives in Ada, Boripe Local Government Area, on July 24, 2024, for fabricating single-barrel firearms and selling cartridges to suspected criminals.

She further stated that two other suspects, Shina Bamgbose, 50, and Babatunde Oyebode, 22, were arrested with the blacksmith during a police raid.

She said: “On July 24, 2024, upon intelligence received that a blacksmith, one Isaac Alagbe, aka ‘Ogun Kofeke’ of Odo Amun community in Ada, had been fabricating single barrel guns and selling live cartridges to suspected criminals, police detectives from Ikirun Division immediately swooped on the location. Two suspects, the fabricator and a buyer, were arrested. In the process of the arrest, another buyer (the third suspect) came to the scene on a motorcycle with a Dane gun.”

Following the arrest, 10 single-barrel weapons, one Dane gun, three live cartridges, a machete, criminal charms and amulets, borings packaged in little milk sachets, a master key, and other gun fabrication devices were recovered.

Opalola stated that the accused would face court charges after a thorough investigation.