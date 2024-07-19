Blord Breaks Silence After Release From Police Custody, Declares Himself ‘Youth President’

Linus Williams, a popular cryptocurrency billionaire also known as Blord, has been granted bail after three days in police custody.

VeryDarkMan, a controversial self-proclaimed social media activist, announced this in a video message posted on his Instagram page on Friday.

It should be noted that BLord was arrested three days ago in Abuja over allegations of fraud and terrorism funding.

However, in an update, VeryDarkMan reported that Blord was released following much ‘begging and crying.’

Captioning the video, he wrote,

“After much begging and crying Blord is out and he will be going back next week to answer for all his alleged crimes I believe the @npf_nccc will not compromise and Justice will be upheld, see you next week Mr influential.”

The Blord Group had on Thursday debunked the allegations of his arrest, clarifying that he was simply invited for questioning.

Hours after being released from detention, he took to his Instagram page to break his silence.

He posted a selfie of himself and declared himself the ‘youth president’.

“Youth President for a reason,” he wrote.

See some reactions to his post,

debbytopaz said: “VDM frowning his face after seeing this pics 😂😂😂😂😂

#setting his ring light.😂”

stanley_6_to_6 said: “He defeated EFCC and p0lice indeed he is the youth president record are clean”

mayorsoj said: “VDM is the only youth president we know #Ratel 💯💯💯”

ovi_erc20 said: “Illiteracy is really a problem in Nigeria, this guy was called out for the poor services his application offers, una don turn am to tribal war..like???”

brendanukagod__ said: “You people should return my 432k in that app that’s all I want from you self claimed the president”

SEE BELOW: