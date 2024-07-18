“Blord Group CEO Not Arrested, But Invited To Aid Investigation” – Management Clarifies

The management of Blord group has made an official statement regarding the reported arrest of its CEO, Linus Williams.

Recall that the Nigerian businessman Linus William, aka Blord, a cryptocurrency trader, was detained on Tuesday, July 16, for fraudulent activities.

His arrest became public after VeryDarkMan revealed that he filed a petition against him.

In a statement issued by his management on Thursday on Instagram, they claimed that their CEO was not arrested, but rather invited by the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) to assist with ongoing investigations, which he honoured.

According to the statement, Blord will continue to help the authorities until their investigations are completed.

They also asked the public to dismiss any contradictory information in order to prevent misleading them.

“PRESS STATEMENT BY BLORD GROUP

In the light of the misleading news making the rounds, it has become pertinent for us to make the following clarifications;

Contrary to the unfounded claims that our C.E.O was arrested, we wish to clarify that our C.E.O was infact invited by the FCID N.P.F-NCCC/ CyberCrime Centre to assist the Police in an ongoing investigation and as a law abiding citizen he honored the invitation on 16th July 2024. It is pertinent to highlight that the C.E.O of Blord Group has been treated well with his human rights untampered by the police and with strict compliance to basic stan- dard protocol.

Blord Group is a business built on the twin pillars of integrity and good ethical standards with a proven record of satisfactory service delivery.

Like most businesses, our business has had its fair share of challenges in the course of de- livering optimum and premium service to its wide range of Clients.

Emphatically we wish to affirm that the invitation of the CEO is by no way sponsored or in- stigated by VERY DARK MAN as believed and postulated by Social Media as he has no ca- pacity to detain the CEO for a day because it is a national matter.

However, in the interest of justice, our C.E.O shall be cooperating with the authorities at this time and throughout the investigations

We are confident that the CEO will be cleared of any wrong doings even as we crave the indulgence of the media houses and bloggers to carefully verify any information before putting same out to avoid misleading the public.

We shall not be making any further statements on this issue at this time.

Signed

Blord Group”

