Borno Bombing: Sack All Northern Appointees In Security Sector – Rep To Tinubu



Abdulsamad Dasuki, a member of the House of Representatives, has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to relieve all appointees in the security sector of their duties.

Recall that scores died on Saturday after m suicide bombers set off Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) in Gwoza, Borno State.

Several other people sustained injuries in the attack which was one of the deadliest reported in the state in recent months.

The degree of injuries ranged from abdominal ruptures to skull and limb fractures.

However, the number of casualties has now reached 32.

The latest figure was confirmed by Vice President Kashim Shettima, who visited injured victims of the incident on Monday.

According to Dasuki, the appointees have been found wanting in addressing Nigeria’s security challenges.

Speaking during the debate on a motion condemning the suicide bombing, Dasuki said the appointees have failed to meet the expectations of Nigerians

The motion was sponsored by Ahmed Jaha.

The lawmaker said the President appointed many northerners into the security sector so that they can end the insecurity in the North but they have failed to do so.

He stated that the country needs a scapegoat.

“In the last year that we have been inaugurated— no one has been sacked. It is high time we hold people responsible. It is high time we find a scapegoat, which is justifiable. These guys have not lived up to expectations. The President has said that he gave these positions to northerners to defend their people. That is what he said practically.

“Every day, we have two or three security related issues. We can call on the President to sack all security political appointees. All of them have been in the position for ten months. Political appointees-security wise can go,” he said.

Some of the northern political appointees include the Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru, the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, the Minister of Police, Ibrahim Gaidam, the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu and others.

Reacting, Chairman of the House Committee on Navy, Yusuf Gagdi, opposed the argument that the security sector was handed to northerners, stating that the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun and the Chief of Army Staff, Taoreed Lagbaja, were southerners.

Following the debate, the House resolved to condemn the bombing and asked the Committee on National Security and Intelligence to investigate the development.