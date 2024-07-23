Borno: Drunk Police Sergeant Kills Father Who Is A Retired Assistant Superintendent Of Police

Linus Wadzani, a sergeant in the police force, fatally shot his father, a retired Assistant Superintendent of Police.

The incident occurred on Sunday in Maiduguri, behind the Borno State Police Headquarters in Modugannari.

In a phone conversation with PUNCH on Monday, Borno State Police Command Public Relations Officer ASP Kenneth Daso stated that police officers detained the suspect while on patrol.

Daso revealed that, according to his interview with the suspect, he killed his father while under the influence of alcohol.

However, Daso ordered alcoholic beverage vendors to stop selling their products to uniformed police officers in order to avoid accidents.

As a result, the PPRO assured the state’s residents that the police would continue to protect lives and property.

READ MORE: Judy Austin’s Ex Husband Mr Obasi Cries Out; Says He Hasn’t Seen His Children For Over A Decade

He said, “What happened was that yesterday 21st July, at about 4:30 pm, one police officer, Sergeant Linus Wadzani, serving at Mopol six in Maiduguri, came back from work in possession of his AK 47 rifle. He had a misunderstanding with his father, the late Wadzani. As a result, he fired his father multiple shots on his body at their residence in the Tundun area of Maiduguri.

“They heard the gunshots and swung into action. He was disarmed to prevent him from further harm. However, the suspect has been arrested and is currently under criminal investigation at department headquarters in Maiduguri.”

He added, “He (suspect) claimed that he took some alcohol and some intoxicating substance which led him to commit such offence, but my call to the members of the public is that they should not sell any intoxicating substances to officers while in uniform or on duty

“This is part of the collateral problem that we may have whenever they sell intoxicants to Police officers on duty. Members of the public have a responsibility to support the police at this angle.”