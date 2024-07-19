Borno: Police Arrest Woman For Killing Husband With Axe

The Borno State Police Command announced the arrest of a 40-year-old lady in Kautikari village, Chibok LGA, for murdering her husband with an axe.

On Thursday, ASP Nahum Daso, the command’s Public Relations Officer, stated that Aji was detained for killing her husband with an axe following an argument over their daughter, Rachael Aji, 13, who stole a goat and sold it to an unknown individual.

Following the daughter’s unlawful activity, her father ordered her to leave the house.

However, a fight broke out when the mother protested the order and immediately struck her husband with an axe.

“Lydia Aji struck her husband on the head with an axe and he died instantly.

“Investigation further revealed that the couple had a misunderstanding. The angry father then asked them to leave his house. The case is still under investigation,” Daso said.