Brain Jotter Meets Veteran Singer Mike Ejeagha After Song Goes Viral

Nigerian comedian Chukwuebuka Emmanuel Amuzie, aka Brain Jotter, paid a visit to legendary vocalist Mike Ejeagha just days after initiating a search for him.

According to reports, the comedian began looking for the veteran singer with a N2 million offer after incorporating his song ‘Ka Esi Le Onye Isi Oche’, which was released in 1983, into a viral dance video.

The dance, which originated on TikTok and Instagram, has brought Ejeagha’s 41-year-old classic song back into the spotlight, introducing it to a new generation of music lovers.

Brain Jotter, through the prominent blogger Tunde Ednut, initiated a search for Mike Ejeagha’s location in order to compensate him with N2 million.

In a post on his official Instagram page on Monday, Brain Jotter shared his delight at meeting him and finally achieving his aim.

He also stated that he would share the complete story soon.

Sharing a picture of himself and the veteran singer, he captioned,

“So happy i did this. Story coming soon🙂🙂🙂”

The “Gwo Gwo Gwo Ngwo” dance challenge has become a cultural phenomenon, with numerous celebrities and content creators participating, including Woli Agba, Kiekie, Nosa Rex, Mary Lazarus, Phyna, Oluwa Dollarz, Queen Mercy Atang, Frodd, Asisat Oshoala, Victony, and Tobi Bakre.

See some reactions below…

iamnasboi wrote: “My friend na GREAT GUY!!!! Proud of you this boy”

kuckyudu said: “Sending love 💕”

ekene_umenwa said: “You are blessed oh 🙌❤️❤️❤️❤️I am so happy God is using you in different ways 🙌❤️”

styleassemble noted: “When a comedian uses his platform to change lives he will forever be relevant”

