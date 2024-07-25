Brazil Pip Super Falcons In 2024 Olympics Opener

Super Falcons of Nigeria, lost their 2024 Olympics opener against Brazil by 1-0 at the Bordeaux Stadium, in France on Thursday.

A 37th-minute goal from Gabi Nunes was all that was needed for the South American giant to deny Nigeria’s three points in their first game at this year’s Olympics.

Randy Waldrum, Nigeria’s head coach, opted to leave Asisat Oshoala on the bench and instead named Chinwendu Ihezuo as the team’s centre forward.

Rashidat Ajibade made several attempts to drive the team’s attack, including setting up Ihezuo with a well-placed cross and forcing Brazil’s goalkeeper Lorena into a save. Christy Ucheibe also tested Lorena, but Nigeria’s efforts were not enough.

Brazil’s Marta, a six-time Women’s World Footballer of the Year, initially thought she had scored in the 36th minute, but the goal was disallowed for offside after a VAR review.

Shortly afterward, a lapse in concentration allowed Nunes to capitalize on a chance, driving the ball past Nigeria’s goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie and into the net.

This means that Brazil have defeated the Super Falcons three times in their last four meetings and it means that Nigeria must beat the reigning world champions, Spain, on July 28 at Stade de la Beaujoire in Nantes to stand a chance of qualifying from Group C.