Building Collapse: Plateau Gov’t Calls For Blood Donations Over ‘Overwhelming’ Conditions Of Pupils

The Plateau State Government has requested blood donations from citizens of the State to save lives of schoolchildren rescued from the collapsed school building in Jos.

A two-storey building of Saints Academy, a secondary and primary school located at Busa-Buji community of Jos North Local Area, had collapsed , trapping students, teachers and others.

The incident occured at about 8:30 a.m. on Friday, when the students were writing their third term examination.

State Commissioner for Information and Communication, Musa Ashom, who made the appeal in a Friday statement urged that they visit major specialists hospitals in the State to make the donations.

The statement which is also being aired at regular intervals on the state-owned radio and television stations reads: “As a result of the immense casualties from the collapse of a school building in the Busa Buji area of Jos North Local Government Area, the Honourable Commissioner for Information and Communication Plateau State, Ibrahim Musa Ashoms, is appealing to the sense of humanity of members of the public to donate blood at major and government hospitals in the city.

“This is to meet the overwhelming need of victims of the collapse and save lives of mainly schoolchildren. This emergency situation requires emergency aid from citizens.”

As at the time of filing this report, the death toll has risen from 17 to 22 persons.