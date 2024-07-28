Building Under Construction Collapses In Jigawa, Kills Three

Three people lost their lives on Saturday when a two-story building under construction in Gujungu town, Taura Local Government Area, Jigawa State, collapsed.

Lawan Adam, the Public Relations Officer for the Jigawa State Police Command in Dutse, acknowledged the fire disaster in a press statement.

He said, “On 27th of July, 2024, at about 1000hrs, Divisional Police Officer in Gujungu reported that he received a distress call that there was a building collapse along Kano road, Gujungu town in Taura Local Government Area.”

According to the statement, after they received the call, they promptly mobilised a team of police officers who hurried to the location.

Upon arrival, the team discovered that a two-story building under construction had collapsed unexpectedly, killing three people on the spot.

“The victims were identified as (1) Nafi’u Mohd ‘m’ aged 28 years of Rijiyar Zaki, Ungogo LGA of Kano State, (2) Abdurrahman Ibrahim ‘m’ aged 60 years of Danmadai village, Gagarawa Local Government Area, and (3) Usman Lawan ‘m’ aged 62 years of the same address.

“Also, four other persons trapped in the building collapse, identified as (1) Umar Lawan ‘m’ aged 26 years, (2) Aminu Mohd ‘m’ 25yrs, (3) Mudansir Nasiru ‘m’ aged 26 years, and (4) Usman Mohd ‘m’ aged 20 years all of Rijiyar zaki, Ungogo Local Government Area of Kano State suffered varying degree of injuries.

Meanwhile, individuals who sustained injuries were transported to Jahun Hospital for medical assessment and treatment.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the victims were construction workers.

Following the unfortunate occurrence, A.T Abdullahi, the Jigawa State Commissioner of Police, extended his condolences to the deceased’s family members and prayed for eternal rest.

He prayed for the injured individuals and wished them a swift recovery.