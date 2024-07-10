Bus Loses Control On Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway, Four Injured

The Ogun Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE) confirmed that four people sustained various degrees of injuries when a commercial bus lost control at the Toll-gate area of the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway.

Confirming the tragedy on Tuesday in Ota, Mr Adekunle Ajibade, South-West Zonal Commander of TRACE, said that the accident occurred about 9:15 a.m. when the commercial bus marked APP 427 YA lost control and hit the victims.

He said that the bus was driving from Sango-Ota to Tollgate when it lost control and collided with two motorbike riders and two pedestrians attempting to cross.

“The four victims sustained various degrees of injuries and they were taken to State Hospital, Ota for treatment,” he said.

To avert avoidable deaths, Ajibade warned motorists not to drive dangerously or at excessive speeds.

He also warned commercial motorcyclists not to park indiscriminately at the Toll Gate to pick up passengers in order to avoid being hit by oncoming vehicles.