Bwala Is A Failed Lawyer, Can’t Be Useful, Will Only Be Political Liability To Tinubu — Ndume

Senator representing Borno South, Ali Ndume, on Saturday posited that Daniel Bwala, a former critic of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu can only be a liability to the Nigerian leader.

Bwala, who he described as a failed lawyer, had dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during the lead-up to the 2023 election.

The lawyer who is now making a return to the APC had recently faulted Ndume for criticising Tinubu.

Bwala also accused the Borno lawmaker of inciting youths in Hawul Local Government Area of the State against him.

Reacting, Ndume who had recently lost his position as the Chief Whip of the Senate owing to his criticisms of Tinubu’s policies said Bwala is trying to get the President’s attention.

Speaking to journalists in his Maiduguri hometown, he said: “I just pray that they will give him something because he’s trying to get something to survive on after being a failed lawyer in Abuja.

“So, he’s now trying to get into the presidency and generate sympathy. I don’t have time for that. It’s politics. In our place, we only play politics. We don’t play politics of violence.

“We play politics of the people and I can tell them that Bwala – Daniel Bwala – not Inuwa Bwala or many Bwalas that we have that are useful. Daniel Bwala can only be a political liability to the President.”

Following Ndume’s remark, Bwala who labelled the senator’s comment as a “series of lies,” promised to return with “receipts shortly.”

“I have seen the series of lies of Ali Ndume against me in his recent interview simply because I called out his hypocrisy and grandstanding against the President and the National Assembly and for fanning the embers of violent protest and dog-whistling to the elements allegedly planning to unseat Tinubu.

“This is a man that his party (APC) requested that he be demoted in the NASS for conduct unbecoming of a distinguished senator, and his senatorial district is about to declare ‘persona non grata’ (PNG). I will return the favour of his insults in the interview with receipts shortly,” Bwala said.