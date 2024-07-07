CAC Extends POS Registration Deadline To September 5

The Corporate Affairs Commission has announced the approval to extend the mandatory Point of Sales agents, super agents, and sole agents registration to September 5, 2024.

Recall that CAC had earlier announced that PoS agents of major fintechs in Nigeria including OPay, Palmpay, and Moniepoint, among others, have been given a deadline of July 7, 2024, to register their business.

The Registrar-General of the commission, Hussaini Magaji, who announced this said that it was the agreement with the PoS operators after a meeting in Abuja.

Meanwhile, in a statement made available to the public on Saturday, CAC extended the deadline date, giving a 60-day extension.

The commission disclosed that the new date is to give enough time to operators particularly those in remote areas who might have encountered network challenges during the registration.

The statement reads: “The Corporate Affairs Commission wishes to notify Fintech Operators also known as Point of Sales Operators that the initial deadline of 7th July 2024 given for the registration of sole Agents, Super Agents, and Agents has been extended for sixty days beginning from 7th July 2024 to the 5th September 2024.

“This is to give sufficient time to Operators particularly those in remote areas who might have encountered network challenges to so register and continue with their businesses.

“Operators who fail or refuse to register at the end of the extended deadline run the risk of losing such businesses and prosecution for aiding and abetting criminal activities.”