Channel Your Energy Into More Effective Means, Not Protest — Kwankwaso To Nigerian Youths

Rabiu Kwankwaso, the National Leader of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), has urged Nigerian youths, to use the power of the ballot box to resolve the current economic hardship in the country.

The former Governor of Kano State spoke via X on Saturday on the background of a planned nationwide hunger and hardship protests by youth.

He said although the idea of a protest resonates with him, Nigerians should rather be patient with the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu government, and give it all necessary support to succeed.

His words: “Today, I speak to you not just as an elder and a concerned citizen but as someone who deeply believes in the power and potential of our great nation. The recent calls for protests against bad governance resonate with me, as they reflect our collective frustration and yearning for a better Nigeria.

“However, I urge Nigerians to put our country first before any other consideration by way of being patient with the government and giving it all necessary support to succeed.

“If any government fails to provide the necessary leadership for better Nigeria, we will have opportunity as citizens to elect the people who can bring the required change using our votes.

“In these trying times, our nation stands at a crossroads. Our collective frustration with bad governance has reached a boiling point, and the urge to protest is strong.

“As an elder and patriotic Nigerian, I share your concerns and your desire for change. However, I urge you to consider the consequences of national protests and to channel your energy into a more effective and peaceful means of transformation—through the power of your ballot.

“Protests, while a fundamental democratic right, often come with unforeseen and dire consequences. The tragic events of the past have shown us that protests can escalate into violence, leading to loss of lives, destruction of property, and widespread chaos. The repercussions of such actions extend far beyond the immediate moment, leaving scars on our communities and deepening divisions among us.”

He traced the current economic crisis to bad leadership, saying that the hardship and hunger spreading across the country was avoidable.

“We found ourselves in avoidable hardship because our leaders missed some steps since 2007. However, there is always room for correction and setting the country on the right track for economic development, prosperity and better welfare of citizens.

“This could be achieved through ensuring good governance, respect for the rule of law, transparency and accountability. It is sad to note that the attitude of our leaders to poor governance plunged the citizens, especially youth, into anger, hunger, insecurity, hopelessness and giving up on the country,” he noted.