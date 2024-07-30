Charly Boy Calls For Constructive Dialogue In Labour Party Crisis

Charles Oputa, often known as Charly Boy, a maverick entertainer, has warned Nigerians not to make negative comments about Kenneth Okonkwo, a former member of the Labour Party (LP), after he criticised the party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

On Sunday, Okonkwo, the Labour Party’s presidential campaign spokesperson in the 2023 general election, announced his departure from the party and the Obidient movement.

In a letter he posted on social media, Okonkwo attributed much of the fault on Obi’s management of the situation that was upending the party.

Obi responded by saying Okonkwo was not a mole in the LP, despite his accusations.

In response to the development, Charly Boy stated that having a different opinion than the former presidential candidate does not make Okonkwo an enemy.

Posting on X on Monday, the entertainer wrote:

“PO has a legendary way of making an enormous energy & time deployed in senselessly attacking him look like a waste of energy & time.

“Disagreements and differing opinions are a natural part of any group, society, or movement, and it is essential to maintain a level of respect and decorum even when we disagree.

“Having differing views does not make someone an enemy, and it is crucial to engage in constructive dialogue rather than resorting to personal attacks or negative remarks.

“In fact, to me personally, I don’t want to work with anyone who always agrees with me, because as a leader, learning and listening are critical components of leadership. I want to listen to those who have different opinions and try to convince them otherwise or take their advice if it is better.”

SEE POST: