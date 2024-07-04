Coachless Super Eagles To Face Benin, Rwanda, Libya In 2025 AFCON Qualifiers

The Super Eagles have been drawn against the Benin Republic in the qualification race for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the three times champions of AFCON, placed in Group D, will face Benin Republic who defeated them recently in a 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The draw, which sets the stage for the road to Morocco in 2025, saw 48 countries divided into 12 groups of four teams each.

The top two teams from eleven of these groups will advance directly to the finals, slated to run from December 21, 2025, to January 18, 2026.

This structure aims to streamline the qualification process and enhance the competitive nature of the tournament.

The full draw for 2025 AFCON qualifiers made in Johannesburg on Thursday:

Group A

Tunisia, Madagascar, Comoros, Gambia

Group B

Morocco (hosts), Gabon, Central African Republic, Lesotho

Group C

Egypt, Cape Verde, Mauritania, Botswana

Group D

Nigeria, Benin, Libya, Rwanda

Group E

Algeria, Equatorial Guinea, Togo, Liberia

Group F

Ghana, Angola, Sudan, Niger

Group G

Ivory Coast (holders), Zambia, Sierra Leone, Chad

Group H

Democratic Republic of Congo, Guinea, Tanzania, Ethiopia

GROUP I

Mali, Mozambique, Guinea-Bissau, Eswatini

Group J

Cameroon, Namibia, Kenya, Zimbabwe

Group K

South Africa, Uganda, Congo Brazzaville, South Sudan

Group L

Senegal, Burkina Faso, Malawi, Burundi

Dates

Sept 2-10: Matchdays 1, 2

Oct 7-15: Matchdays 3, 4

Nov 11-15: Matchdays 5, 6

Meanwhile, Nigeria Football Federation, has refused to comment on former Super Eagles manager, Finidi George, as Super Eagles’ managerial position remain empty.

Finidi reportedly resigned amid rift with Napoli forward, Victor Osimhen.