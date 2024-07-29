Comedian Seyi Law Appointed Senior Special Assistant On Entertainment, Tourism By Ondo Governor

Ondo State Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa has chosen comedian Lawrence Oluwaseyitan Aletile, often known as Seyi Law, as his Senior Special Assistant (SSA) for Entertainment and Tourism.

Ebenezer Adeniyan, the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, confirmed this in a statement released on Monday.

Adeniyan stated that the appointments take effect immediately.

Using the state’s potential for tourism and entertainment to promote economic development is the newly appointed SSA’s job.

In a post on X, Seyi Law thanked the governor for the appointment.

“Thank you to His Excellency, @LuckyAiyedatiwa, for this appointment. May God help us to help you achieve your great visions for Ondo State,” he wrote.

Others appointed as SSAs include Muyiwa Ogunleye (Community Integration), Rotimi Wemimo Akinsola (Agric & Agribusiness), Uzoma Egbulefu (Non-indigenes), and Chief Olufunke Adu (Market Women Relations).

Also appointed were Alonge Felix Kolawole (Social Investment), Hon. Tomide Akinribido (ICT), Allen Sowore (Strategic Communication), Femi Lawson (Public Enlightenment), and Rotimi Agbede (Citizen Orientation).

Others are Mrs Eko Davies (Traders Affairs), Kike Isijola (Digital Media), Mrs Dupe Adetuwo (Arts & Culture), Oriade Adebanwo (Emergency Response), Fadesola Ojamomi (Inter-Party Affairs), Oladimeji Olawale (Intra-Party Affairs), Akinboni Samuel (Party Affairs), and Bello Titus Abiodun (Innovation).

Special Assistants for mobilization and representation of non-indigenous communities in the state include Hon. Ejor Agagu (Mobilisation), Oluyemi Damilola Grace (Mobilisation), Isaiah Igwe (Non-indigenes for Igbo – North), Francis Belohun (Non-indigenes for Igbo – Central), Uche Okafor (Non-indigenes for Igbo – South), Mohammed Jamil (Non-indigenes for Hausa – North), Goniya Garuba (Non-indigenes for Hausa – Central), Issa Umar Mohammed (Non-indigenes for Hausa – South), Tenuche Fatai (Non-indigenes for Ebira – North), Alhaji Abdulkadir Adinoyi (Non-indigenes for Ebira – Central), Alhaji Abdulkareem Ododo (Non-indigenes for Ebira – South), and Imo Owoh (Non-indigenes for others).

