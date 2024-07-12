A yet to be identified tricyclist in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State has tragically taken his own life following unsuccessful attempts to recover his seized tricycle from government officials.

It was gathered that the deceased was heading to a destination in the state when the officials intercepted him for an offence.

Following the interception, the officers reportedly seized the tricycle and took it to their office located close to the Jubilee Estate, along the Ikorodu-Sagamu Expressway.

Efforts by the tricycle operator to retrieve his tricycle from the officials were said to have been futile.

An eyewitness, told PUNCH that the tricyclist hanged himself from a tree in front of the compound housing the offices of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), and Vehicle Inspection Officers (VIO).

Another source, identified as Prince Excel, who captured the incident on video, described it as unfortunate, noting that the suicide occurred early Thursday morning.

He said: “This is early Thursday morning, July 11, 2024, an unfortunate situation just happened right now.

“A man just committed suicide on the major road at the Jubilee Estate in front of the LASTMA gate on the Sagamu Road. This is quite unfortunate.”

Also, in a disturbing video, going viral on X.com, posted by @Chude_, narrated how the driver begged officials of LASTMA before taking his life.

He said: “Keke Rider Comm!ts Su!c!de By Hang!ng At LASTMA Office Because His Keke (Tricycle) Was Impo*unded And Taken Away From Him By LASTMA Officers.

“It Was Reported That He Begged Several Times In Order To Regain His Tricycle Before Han*ging Himself, This Happened Yesterday At Odogunyan, Ikorodu, Lagos State.”

Reacting to the unfortunate incident, on Friday, the spokesperson for LASTMA, Taofiq Adebayo, disclosed to newsmen that the agency did not know anything about the case.

He said: “We don’t know anything about the incident. And within our premises, we don’t have any tricycle impounded by any of our officers in that area. So, LASTMA is not involved in anything of such, and we don’t know anything about the hanging of the dead body.”