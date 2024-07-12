Corps Members Injured As Hostel Wall Collapses In Ekiti

No fewer than two corps members have been injured following the collapse of a hostel wall at the National Youth Service Corps orientation camp in Ise-Emure, Ekiti.

The bathroom wall of one of the female hostels was said to have collapsed in the early hours of Friday when the corps members were planning to have their baths.

The victims who are currently in the camp for the three-week compulsory orientation for the one-year national youth service were rushed to the clinic for further medical treatments.

Reacting via a statement made available to the public on Friday, the NYSC said that the situation is now under control, adding that the first responders “effectively attended to the corp members”.

He said: “The strong collaboration of the entire camp officials that served as first responders to the two injured Corps Members from the incident were effectively coordinated by the State Coordinator.

“Meanwhile, those injured are very stable and receiving medical attention at a tertiary health facility in the State.”

Also confirming the incident to newsmen, a source from the orientation camp, told DAILY TRUST said: “The wall of one of the female hostels collapsed this morning (Friday).

“It was the bathroom wall which caved in when they were planning to take their bath.

“But thank God, people rushed down there to retrieve them from the rubble. They have been stabilized at the clinic and they will get further medical treatments.”