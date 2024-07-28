Corps Members Not Allowed To Participate In Hardship Protest – NYSC



The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), on Saturday, warned corps members against partaking in the planned nationwide protest.

A nationwide anti-inflation protest has been the song in the mouth of Nigerians in the past few weeks, youths particularly.

The protest, tagged #EndBadGovernance is billed for August 1 to 10.

It has evoked memories of the anti-police brutality protests of 2020 which led to fatalities, arson, and the torching of mass transit buses.

Yetunde Baderinwa, NYSC Lagos coordinator, in a statement said corps members must aim to promote national unity.

The statement said NYSC has a policy that prohibits corps members from engaging in protests.

“Adherence to this policy is mandatory,” it said.

It added that corps members found violating this policy “will face serious disciplinary actions” per NYSC regulations.

“In line with the objectives of the NYSC to promote national unity, it is imperative to remind all corps members to adhere strictly to the principles of fostering harmony and cohesion within our country.

“It is against NYSC policy for any corps member to participate in any form of protests, whether physically or online.

“Engaging in such activities goes against the very essence of our mission to propagate national unity,” the statement read.