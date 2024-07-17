Court Declares Shaibu’s Impeachment As Illegal, Orders Reinstatement



Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court in Abuja has reinstated Philip Shaibu as the Deputy Governor of Edo State, months after he was impeached by the State House of Assembly.

In the Wednesday judgment, Justice Omotoso ruled that the impeachment by the Assembly was illegal and unconstitutional.

The judge held that the impeachment was in gross violation of the Constitution.

Aside from restoring Shaibu, the court also ordered that his salaries and allowances be paid to him from April when he was impeached as the Deputy Governor of the State.

It also directed the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun to restore his security details.

Meanwhile, the Edo State House of Assembly has appealed the judgement of the High Court and has filed a motion for a stay of execution pending appeal.

Wednesday’s verdict came about three months after the lawmakers impeached the embattled 54-year-old as the State’s Deputy Governor.

The seven-man panel set up by the State Assembly had recommended his impeachment on the ground that they found Shaibu guilty of disclosure of government secrets.

READ ALSO: If Elected, I’ll Pay N120,000 Minimum Wage – Ondo LP Guber Candidate

The Assembly then upheld and approved the recommendation of the seven-man panel and subsequently impeached him as the state’s deputy governor.

Following his sack, Shaibu faulted the lawmakers and claimed his impeachment was a threat to the country’s democracy.

“This is not just an attack on me as an individual but on the democracy that we hold dear

“It is a dangerous descent into dictatorship and a threat to the foundation of our democracy. Let it be clear that this impeachment was hatched because of my ambition to contest the Edo State 2024 governorship election under the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP. An ambition that is a legal right to all citizens of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he had said.

Shaibu and Obaseki had been in months of battle which is believed to be the aftermath of the duo’s strained relationship owing to Shaibu’s plans to contest the Edo State governorship poll.

He contested the PDP governorship primary and declared himself a winner in a parallel poll but businessman, Asue Ighodalo was declared as the Party’s flagbearer for the exercise.