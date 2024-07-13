Court Encourages Settlement In Mohbad’s Paternity Case, Delays DNA Ruling

The Chief Magistrates Court in Lagos State’s Ikorodu region has deferred proceedings on a DNA case filed to determine the paternity of late musician Ilerioluwa Aloba, alias Mohbad’s son.

This came when the Aloba family and the respondent, the late Mohbad’s wife, Wunmi, failed to reach an agreement.

According to a statement obtained by PUNCH Online on Friday from Monisola Odumosu, a representative of the family’s legal team, the court directed both parties to explore alternative dispute resolution during its sitting on July 9, 2024, resulting in closed-door negotiations that ultimately failed to produce an agreement.

In the statement, Odumosu explained that both parties’ failed negotiations were due to “external factors.”

The statement partly read, “Emmanuel Oroko of Hillceetee Partners, representing Joseph Aloba, informed the court that despite earnest efforts, the settlement talks broke down due to external factors. M.K.O Orire Esq., representing the respondent, confirmed the breakdown in negotiations during the resumed hearing.”

“In response to petitions from both legal teams, the presiding Magistrate, His Honour Mrs A.B Olagbegi-Adelabu adjourned the suit to allow for the hearing of all pending applications related to the DNA test. The court urged the parties to continue exploring settlement options before the next hearing date,” it added.

The Aloba family’s legal team had previously filed to the court for a DNA test after the paternity of the child with the late singer’s wife became a topic of discussion on social media.

However, the family insisted on the test, citing the circumstances of the deceased’s death.

The statement further stressed that the family has not formally appointed a spokesperson and disowned any remark made without the approval of its legal staff.