Court Jails Man For Life For Raping Eight-Year-Old Deaf Girl In Kebbi

A High Court sitting in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State, has sentenced one Jamilu Abdullahi to life in prison for raping an eight-year-old deaf girl.

It was gathered that the court on Tuesday, found that Abdullahi seduced the victim into an uncompleted building in Dan-Warai village in Aliero LGA where he sexually assaulted her.

In her judgment, Justice Maryam Abubakar-Kaoje, pronounced that the court found the defendant guilty of the charge.

She said that the prosecution had established all the ingredients of defilement through confessional statement, evidence of eye witness and circumstantial evidence.

Justice Kaoje, while describing the offense as “heinous and “reprehensible”, noted that the defendant had taken advantage of the victim’s vulnerability and betrayed the trust of the community in perpetrating the act.

She said: ” Having found you guilty of the charge, you are hereby sentence as charged. As well you are hereby sentenced to life imprisonment for finding you guilty of defilement of an eight-year- old child.

”This punishment will serve as a deterrent to others who may contemplate of committing similar crime.”