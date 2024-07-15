Court Orders Bayero, Four Others To Stop Parading Themselves As Emirs

Kano State High Court, on Monday, granted an order asking Aminu Ado Bayero to stop parading himself as the Emir of the State.

The Presiding Judge, Amina Aliyu, also barred four other deposed Emirs from parading themselves as Emirs of Bichi, Rano, Karaye and Gaya.

Recall that the Kano State Government had filed a suit asking the state High Court to stop the 15th Emir, Bayero, and four other Emirs of Karaye, Bichi, Rano and Gaya from parading themselves as Emirs.

The government also gave the deposed Emirs 48 hours within which to vacate their respective palaces after being deposed.

However, Justice Aliyu said while delivering the judgment, that the issue of evicting the deposed Emir, Bayero, from his Nassarawa mini palace is a rent tribunal matter and is not before it.

In her judgment, she directed the deposed Emir and four other former Emirs to quickly hand over all the Emirate Traditional Royal Artefacts to the government and the substantive Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II.

Justice Aliyu also said that the State Assembly Emirate Council Repeal Law 2024 was done according to the Law as enshrined in Section 4 of the Constitution.

The Judge, nonetheless ruled that the State Governor, Abba Yusuf, assenting to the law is also done perfectly according to the Constitution.