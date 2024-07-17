Court Rejects Emefiele’s Plea To Travel Overseas For Medical Treatment



A Federal Capital Territory High Court, on Tuesday, rejected an application by Godwin Emefiele, former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, seeking permission to travel to the United Kingdom for a medical checkup.

Hamza Muazu, the Presiding Judge, in his ruling, held that Emefiele failed to supply sufficient materials to show that the medical trip was essential and unavoidable.

The Judge said while Emefiele claimed there was an invitation for him to travel to the UK for medical attention, he failed to tender a copy of the invitation in court.

Noting that the former CBN governor is facing criminal charges in three other courts, the judge added that Emefiele failed to show that his ailment could not be treated in Nigeria.

Emefiele is facing multiple counts of alleged fraud and abuse of office.

In an affidavit filed before the court, Abdulakeem Labi-Lawal, Emefiele’s counsel, sought the release of the former CBN governor’s passport to enable him to travel to the UK for medical treatment.

But the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) opposed the application, claiming that Emefiele might be tempted to jump bail if granted.