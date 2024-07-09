Court Restrains Rivers Chief Judge From Accepting Impeachment Notice Against Fubara

A High Court in Rivers State has issued an interim order restraining Simone Chibuzor-Amadi, Chief Judge of the State, from acting on any resolution seeking the impeachment of Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

Ruling on a motion ex parte filed by the Governor and the State Attorney-General, the Presiding Judge, Jumbo Stephen, also restrained Chibuzor-Amadi, and Clerk of the State Assembly from dealing with Martin Amaewhule and 26 other lawmakers.

Amaewhule is speaker of the faction of the legislature loyal to Nyesom Wike, former Governor of the State and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory.

Asides the 27 lawmakers loyal to Wike, the Chief Judge, and the Assembly’s Clerk, other defendants include Victor Oko-Jumbo, factional Speaker; Sokari Goodboy and Orubienimigha Anthony; and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The Court further ordered all parties to maintain the status quo ante litem until the motion for an interlocutory injunction is heard and determined.

“That an order of interim injunction is hereby made restraining the 31st and 32nd defendants from dealing or howsoever relating with the 1st-27th defendants as members of the Rivers state house of assembly and from receiving, forwarding or howsoever acting on any resolutions, articles of impeachment or other defendants pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice for interlocutory injunction already filed herein,” the judge ruled.

“That the parties to this suit are hereby directed to maintain the status quo ante litem in this suit as of 5th July 2024, pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice for interlocutory injunction already filed herein.

“An order is hereby made for substituted service of the originating and other processes in this suit on the 1st-30th defendants by pasting the same at quarters, opposite former NDDC headquarters, off Aba Road, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.”

The Judge however fixed July 15 for the motion on notice for interlocutory injunction.