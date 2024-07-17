Cross River: Customs Cracks Down On Smugglers, Intercepts 26,625 Liters Of Petrol

The Nigeria Customs Service’s (NCS) Cross River and Akwa Ibom Command reported intercepting 26,625 liters of petrol at several places in Cross River State.

On Tuesday, Kehinde Ejibunu, Comptroller in Charge of the Federal Operations Unit, Zone ‘A’ Lagos, made this disclosure in Calabar.

Ejibunu, who stated that the commodity was smuggled in 1,065 kegs, estimated the Duty Paid Value (DPV) of the PMS at N40,054,125.

According to the comptroller, the seizure was accomplished at the NCS’s Zone C axis by a special squad known as ‘Operation Whirlwind’.

READ MORE: Afrobeats Artists Now Selling Out Shows Like Drake – Davido

“This particular seizure is coming on the heels of a huge seizure of petroleum products respectively in zones A and B, covering both Lagos and Kebbi states, recently.

“Gathering here in Calabar this morning, the headquarters of Cross River /Akwa Ibom /FTZ Area Command, is for me to showcase to the general public another milestone recorded by the operatives of Operation Whirl Wind in zone C axis.

“Today, we have another seizure of 1,065 kegs of PMS, containing 26,625 of PMS together with one mode of conveyance.

“These interceptions were made on different dates and locations across Agbalagba-Ikom, Akansoko road, Ikom-Ogoja road and other places within the zone.

“It is worthy to note that in collaboration with NMDPRA, our operatives monitored the supply and distribution chain right from the depot of loading up to the final destination (retail outlets) to ensure PMS reach its manifested destinations,” he stated.