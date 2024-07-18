Cultism: Tai Solarin Varsity Bans Final Year ‘Sign Out’ Activities After Student’s Death

The management of Tai Solarin University of Education has banned the customary ‘sign out’ and ‘log out’ celebratory festivities for final-year students indefinitely following the death of a 400-level student, Hammed Ayinla Fabiyi.

This phase is designed to ensure safety and provide a calm and secure environment during the final examinations.

This was stated in a statement issued on Wednesday by the university’s ACEO (Information), Bankole Mofolorunso Adegoke.

It should be noted that Fabiyi was killed by suspected cultists after he was reportedly dragged out of the examination hall while writing his final papers.

According to a source, he was dragged to a corner of the school premises and shot before being rescued when the assailants fled.

Fabiyi died after being transferred to two different hospitals for treatment.

Adegoke stated in the statement that violators of this and current policies will face consequences, as the Students’ Affairs Division, in partnership with the Security Division, has been asked to recommend appropriate sanctions for offenders.

“The Management of Tai Solarin University of Education, Ijagun, hereby announces the indefinite suspension of students’ celebrations: “log out” and “sign out” activities for all final-year students upon completion of their examinations.

“This decision follows a recent Management meeting decision to address the breach of peace on all its Campuses. In light of this, Deans of Colleges, and Heads of Departments are to refrain forthwith from approving any student activities without explicit authorization from the University Management.

“The Management reiterates that the existing ban on Students driving in personal vehicles to campus remains in effect. Violators of this directive will face stringent sanctions.

“In addition, to enhance Campus security and prevent unauthorised individuals from posing as students, strict enforcement of the mandatory use of Student identification cards within the University premises is to be implemented immediately.

“The University Management urges all students to comply with these directives to ensure a peaceful and conducive learning environment,” Adegoke said.