Customs Crack Down On Petrol Smuggling, Seize 41,425 Litres, Nine Modified Vehicles

The Nigeria Customs Service’s Operation Whirlwind has seized 41,425 litres of petrol from smugglers operating along the international borders of Adamawa and Cameroon.

Comptroller Hussein Ejibunu, Operation Whirlwind’s National Coordinator, said during a news briefing on Wednesday that nine vehicles used by smugglers to transport the contraband were also confiscated.

According to Ejibunu, the seizures occurred between May this year till date.

Giving an update in seizures during the news briefing at the Adamawa/Taraba Zonal headquarters of the NCS in Yola, Ejibunu said,

“Today, we have another seizure of 1,481 kegs (Jerry cans) and 20 drums, containing 25 litres each and 220 each litres respectively, which translate into 41,425 litres of PMS (petrol).”

He stated that the petrol containers were seized together with nine modes of transportation, which included various brands of cars outfitted with petrol-carrying tankers concealed by darkly tinted windscreens.

READ MORE: Police Rescue 10 Pregnant Women, Arrest Baby Factory Operator In Akwa Ibom

Ejibunu revealed that the seizures had a total duty value of N48,547,500.

“These interceptions were made on different dates and locations across Mubi-Sahuda road, Girei-Wuro Boki axis, Maiha road, Angwan Tana-Bajin Kogi axis and other places,” he said.

He stated that Customs operatives acting under the umbrella of Operation Whirlwind collaborate with NMDPRA to monitor the supply and distribution chain from the loading depot to retail outlets, ensuring that PMS reach their intended destinations.