Customs Intercepts Container Of Ammunition Worth N4bn From Turkey (Pictures)

The operatives of the Nigeria Customs Service have intercepted nine containers, carrying ammunition, Illicit drugs and second-hand clothes worth N4 billion.

Comptroller-General, NCS, Adewale Adeniyi, disclosed this on Monday while addressing journalists in Onne Port, Rivers State.

Adeniyi said that one of the containers which originated from Turkey, based on the number of risk factors associated with the importation, became a subject of interest to the service.

He added that the arrested driver tried to circumvent the procedure through the outlet of a private-bonded terminal.

He said: “Based on intelligence sharing, a 40-footer container with No MAEU-165396 which originated from Turkey was tracked based on some risk factors associated with its importation.

“The container laden with rifles and ammunition concealed in various items such as dolls, furniture and plumbing fittings was intercepted at a bonded terminal of the Onne Port on 21 June, 2024.

“The intercepted container laden with rifles and ammunition has a duty paid value of more than N4 billion.

“In connection with this seizure, we have three suspects in our custody after securing a detention warrant from a competent court of Justice.

“A thorough investigation is ongoing to ensure that all culprits involved in this nefarious business face the full weight of the law.”