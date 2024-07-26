Customs Intercepts N11bn Worth Of Illicit Drugs In Rivers

The Nigeria Customs Service’s Area 2 Command in Onne, Rivers, announced the seizure of seven containers of illegal drugs worth N11 billion.

Mr Muhammed Babandede, the Comptroller, made the announcement during a press briefing in Onne on Thursday.

Babandede identified Codeine cough syrups, Chilly cutters, Hyergra tablets, and Really Extra Diclofenac tablets as among the products discovered in the containers.

He expressed concern that saboteurs and criminals were still importing contraband products and illicit substances.

“Irrespective of our warning and proactive measures to tackle this menace. Unpatriotic people are still undermining our efforts.

“The service is committed to effective policing of seaports and other entry points to check infiltration of banned goods into the country,” he said.

He stated that the impounded substances would be properly handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency for further investigation.