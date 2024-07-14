Customs Officer Dies In Jigawa Hit-and-Run Smuggling Incident

The Nigeria Customs Service, Federal Operations Unit, Zone B, confirmed on Saturday the death of one of its personnel, Inspector of Customs Hamza Abdullahi-Elenwo.

According to a statement issued in Kaduna by Zone B Public Relations Officer Isa Suleiman, the incident occurred on Friday, July 12, 2024, near Achilafia on the Daura-Kano Road in Jigawa State during a stop-and-search operation.

The Customs spokesman reported that the incident occurred when a suspected smuggled vehicle, attempting to evade arrest, hit the operative.

He claimed that the slain officer was taken to General Hospital Kazaure before being moved to the Federal Medical Centre in Katsina, where he was confirmed dead by the on-duty doctor.

He stated that the deceased had been buried according to Islamic customs.

Suleiman said, “The Nigeria Customs Service, Federal Operations Unit, Zone B is sad to announce the tragic demise of Inspector of Customs (IC) Hamza Abdullahi Elenwo in an unfortunate incident that occurred on Friday, 12 July 2024 at Achilafia along Daura-Kano Road in Jigawa State during a stop and search operation.

“The incident occurred when a vehicle suspected to be smuggled into the country hit the operative while trying to evade arrest. The late operative was rushed to the General Hospital Kazaure and later transferred to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Katsina, where he was pronounced dead by the doctor on duty. The deceased has been laid to rest in Katsina, according to Islamic rites.”

According to the Customs spokesman, Comptroller Ahmadu Shuaibu, Head of Federal Operations Unit Zone B, expressed condolences to the deceased’s family and prayed for his eternal peace on behalf of the unit’s officers and men.

“Comptroller Shuaibu asserted that the incident shows the level of desperation by smugglers operating without recourse to human lives, adding that it is also one of the many instances where smugglers kill and maim Personnel of the service in an attempt to evade arrest.

“The Comptroller vowed to ensure justice is served as one auspect has been arrested and is in the custody of the Nigeria Police Force, Gwiwa Division in Jigawa State,” he said.

He also stated that the unit’s operatives would not be discouraged and would continue unyielding in their fight against smuggling.

Inspector Hamza, a native of Port Harcourt, Rivers State, was born on April 16, 1985.

On October 17, 2013, he joined the Nigeria Customs Service as a Customs Assistant III (CAIII) in the Transport and Logistics Unit. He was promoted to the rank of Inspector of Customs (IC) in 2022.

He was survived by a wife and two children.