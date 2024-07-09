Dammy Krane Reacts To KWAM 1’s Peace Call, Demands Davido Pays Royalties For Song Written For Him

Dammy Krane, a popular Nigerian artist, has reacted to KWAM 1’s injunction to cease his online dispute with Davido.

It should be noted that the feud between the duo started in 2023 after Dammy Krane called out Davido over alleged debt.

In response to the claims, Davido described Dammy Krane as ungrateful.

Krane has subsequently continued to publicly criticize Davido on social media.

He recently accused him of being involved in the death of his friend Tagbo Umeike, who died in 2017 from alleged alcohol poisoning after attending a birthday party at Shisha Lounge in Lekki, Lagos.

KWAM1 weighed in on the fight and ordered the duo to embrace peace.

Krane responded to the KWAM1 request with a post on his X account Monday, revealing that Davido setup a meeting with his mother abroad.

He further demanded payment for his songwriting services from Davido.

He also guaranteed peace with the singer because of good individuals like KWAM1.

He wrote,

“SO, @davido set up a meeting with my mum in Yankee lol. I understand all.

“I’ll leave the Tagbo matter to God because of good people like family and K1 De Ultimate. But David pay for the song I wrote and royalties.

“PS: Evil prevails when good people refuse to talk.”

SEE POST: