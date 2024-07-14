Danfo, Korope In Lekki-Epe Corridor That Meet Standards Will Be Integrated In Transport Reform – Lagos Govt. Clarifies

The Lagos State government has planned to introduce the Bus Reform Initiative (BRI) in a bid to restructure commercial bus operations in the State.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the government will provide regulated mass transit buses to ease commuting and ensure the security of residents.

It was gathered that unregulated commercial bus operations, such as Danfo and Korope buses will be subjected to various standard tests in order to qualify them for admission into the BRI.

The new transport policy, designed to enhance public commuting and better serve the residents, will be rolled out in phases starting from October 1, 2024.

However, speculations were making the rounds on social media on Sunday, July 14, 2024, that the Lagos State government had banned the popular Danfo and Korope buses from operating in the state.

Reacting to the development in a statement made available via his X page on Sunday, the Special Adviser to Governor Sanwo-Olu on Transportation, Sola Giwa, shared light on the matter.

He said: “I have received numerous calls and messages following the publication on various blogs and online news platforms regarding a ban on Danfos by Lagos State.

“To clarify and prevent any misunderstandings, it is essential to highlight that the forthcoming initiative is designed to enhance public commuting and better serve the residents of Lagos.

“The primary goal of the Bus Reform Initiative (BRI) is to restructure commercial bus operations.

“As a pilot project, the BRI will introduce mass transit buses for the Lekki-Epe corridor.

“Danfo buses that conform to the standards of the VIS will operate as Mid-capacity buses while Korope buses that also meets the standards will be integrated into the First Mile Last Mile services to serve the interior roads along the stretch from Obalende/CMS to Ajah (specifically Eleko).

“Danfo and Korope buses will undergo roadworthiness checks, and drivers will receive professional training at our driving institute.

“Designated routes will be assigned, and compliance will be strictly monitored.

“The issue of illegal passenger pickups and unauthorized bus stops will be effectively addressed.

“A stakeholders’ meeting was held on June 27th, including heads of Transport Unions, key Transport Operators, officials from the State’s Ministry of Transportation, and the Special Adviser and Permanent Secretary of Transportation.”