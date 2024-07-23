Dangote Refinery Is Too Vital To Fail — Peter Obi Tasks Tinubu’s Govt

Former presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has tasked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s led government to resolve the conflicting issues facing Dangote refinery.

In a series of tweets on his verified X page on Tuesday, Obi said that the refinery is a purely economic issue, not political.

Recall that Dangote had earlier shared his ordeal regarding a group obstructing his efforts to import crude oil and the subsequent challenges in obtaining necessary products, which have impeded the progress of operations.

However, the situation escalated when the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority announced that the government had not yet granted the necessary licenses for Dangote’s refinery to commence production.

READ MORE: Refinery: My Friend Who Warned Against Investing In Nigeria Now Mock Me – Dangote

Reacting to the development, Obi asserted that the issue transcends political affiliation and personal grievances, which should be resolved swiftly, considering Dangote’s contribution to Nigeria.

He said: “The recent conflicts between Dangote Industries and some government agencies are deeply troubling. This issue transcends political affiliations and personal grievances.

“It is fundamentally about Nigeria’s economy, future, and the well-being of its citizens. Given Alhaji Dangote’s significant contributions to Nigeria, it is crucial that these disputes are resolved swiftly.

“Government agencies should be directed to offer the necessary support for the seamless launch and operation of the Dangote Refinery and its associated enterprises.

“The refinery has the potential to generate approximately $21 billion in annual revenue and create over 100,000 jobs, with numerous additional positive impacts on the economy.

“The refinery is too vital to fail and must not be hindered, considering its crucial role in our national welfare.

“The Federal Government and its agencies need to recognize the significance of Dangote’s contributions. Alhaji Dangote is not just a businessman; he is a national and African brand symbolizing patriotism, commitment, and impactful entrepreneurship.

“The success of Dangote is intrinsically linked to the success of Nigeria and Africa; conversely, its failure would be a significant setback for both Nigeria and the continent.”