Dangote Refinery Must Not Fail Over Unnecessary Fuss – Kwankwaso To FG

The 2023 presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and the leader of the Kwankwasiyya movement, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has weighed in on the ongoing feud between the founder of Dangote Refinery, Aliko Dangote, and Federal oil regulators.

Dangote and Nigeria’s regulatory authorities have been in dispute in recent weeks over the refinery located in Lagos.

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) had said the government was yet to license the refinery for the commencement of operations.

However, in a bid to resolve the issues, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, and other players in the oil and gas sector met with Dangote on Monday.

In a Wednesday statement, Kwankwaso said the Federal Government should ensure the success of the Dangote refinery project.

While describing the recent controversy surrounding the Dangote refinery’s integrity as an ”unnecessary fuss”, the ex-Governor of Kano said the President Bola Tinubu-led administration must exhibit fairness towards such a monumental project.

His words: “I was privileged to visit the magnificent Dangote Refinery, and I was marvelled by the sheer commitment that went into the quality of its establishment.

“This 650,000-bpd refinery is essential for our energy needs and economic stability, and it must be protected from all forms of threat.

“The creation of unnecessary fuss around its integrity by some vested interests is very unfortunate, and it stands to undo all the years of hard work to maintain the fragile investor confidence in our economy.

“It’s time for us to rally around this national asset to ensure that the monumental project does not fail. It cannot fail, and the Nigerian government must understand this by demonstrating fairness and confidence in both domestic and foreign critical investments.”