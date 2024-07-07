Dele Momodu Reveals Court’s Decision On Davido, Sophia Momodu’s Custody Case

Dele Momodu, a well-known Nigerian journalist and Sophia Momodu’s uncle, has revealed the court’s decision in the custody fight between singer Davido and his baby mama.

Momodu revealed in a post on his official X account on Saturday that the court has referred the issue to alternative dispute resolution (ADR) for possible settlement.

Dele shared his thoughts on the ongoing situation, advising Davido and Sophia to put a good structure in place for their daughter’s wellbeing and to keep the problem off social media.

He wrote; “The court yesterday referred the case for possible settlement by the alternative dispute resolution, ADR, a section of the court during Settlement Week & I strongly advise that David and Sophia should engage truly with the process as opposed to making harmful and irreversible statements on social media which not only violate the law but the interest of their child.

” I have in the past 9 years tried to ensure amicable resolution of disputes and encouraged both parents to have a proper structure put in place for their daughter’s welfare. It is important to note that Sophia didn’t instigate this court action and is only seeking to protect their child and ensure that there is a structured, safe and sustainable manner in which father and child can engage with each other.

“The vitriolic rhetoric in the media should be avoided by all means as this only further inflames what is already a traumatic experience for all parties involved, especially the child in question.”

