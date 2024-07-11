Delta: Drug Addicted Son Stabs Mother For Asking Him To Stop Smoking

A 23-year-old man named Samson has been taken into custody by the Nigeria Police Force for fatally stabbing his elderly mother in Obiaruku, Delta State.

After completing high school, Samson was first transferred to Asaba, the state capital of Delta, to learn a trade, according to reports.

However, he was returned a few months later after becoming connected with a group of boys who used drugs, which had an effect on his brain.

It was gathered that he was returned to Obiaruku, where his mother transported him to a native mental health hospital for treatment.

Speaking on the incident that occurred yesterday, an eyewitness who demanded anonymity explained to Vanguard, “They live on Jehovah Street, Obiedike Obiaruku, close to my shop. The mother is in her 50s but certainly not up to 60.

“At around 5 a.m., the mother came outside and saw her son, Samson, smoking. She confronted him, telling him it was too early. Perhaps she shouted at him. Then Samson went inside, brought out a knife, and stabbed his mother. The elder brother, who is a sickle cell patient, was the one who shouted, which made people enter the compound because the gate of the compound was still locked at the time.”

Eyewitnesses who resided in the vicinity told Vanguard on phone that the child had been addicted to drugs since his return from Asaba.

They further alleged that state police officers arrived to arrest Samson when he was standing near his mother’s corpse.

A video of the scene posted on X showed some eyewitnesses pleading with Samson to drop the knife as they stood at the top of the building fence demarcating the compound and Samson’s house.

Samson was observed standing next to his mother’s corpse, which was lying in a pool of blood, while wearing boxers and no shirt.

When contacted, SP Bright Edafe, Spokesman for the Delta State Police Command, confirmed that the culprit had been apprehended.