Delta Non-Indigenes Distance Self From Proposed Nationwide Protest, Says It’s Politically Motivated

The leadership of non-indigenes in Delta state, directed members comprising the Hausa/Fulani, Yoruba, Ibo, Idoma, Tiv, Edo and others not to join in the proposed nationwide protest.

The group added that the movement, set to commence on the 1st of August, would worsen the country’s economy like the #ENDSARS protests, in 2020.

They note that the demonstration, with the hashtag #EndBadGoernmentInNigeria seems to be politically motivated, adding that members are advised to steer clear of a movement that is likely to be hijacked by hoodlums that can potentially lead to fatalities and injuries.

The group also urged its members to remain law abiding, vigilant and avoid any act that could lead to a breach of law and security of the state and country.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the announcement was made in a communique read by Babatunde Ishmael at a press conference in Asaba, on Tuesday.

The communique reads: “the non-indigene community Executive also believes that another round of protests after the last #EndSars protests will actually worsen the precarious economic and security situation being witnessed in the country.

“The Delta State government has provided a conducive environment for the Non-Indigene community in Delta state to carry out their businesses without any form of discrimination or molestation. Also, as a government that has promised all-inclusiveness, the Oborevwori administration has appointed non-indigens into his government.

“In order to cushion the effect of the fuel subsidy removal by the Tinubu administration, the Delta State government has been giving palliatives to vulnerable groups in Delta state and also carrying the non-indigene community along in this.

“The Executive of the non-indigene community believes that the community should not be dragged into politics and should not be used by politicians to settle political scores”.