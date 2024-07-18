Delta: Police Arrest Three Suspects For Armed Robbery, Kidnapping, Arms Distribution

The Delta State Police Command officers has apprehended three suspected armed robbers and kidnappers.

The suspects are Tega Dierunaba, 44, Chibiuke Anuforo Cosmas, 42, and Sunday Moses Pam, 36, an alleged arms distributor.

The individuals were apprehended during an intelligence-led probe in several locations on July 16, 2024, between 1300 and 1935 hours, according to DAILY POST.

SP Bright Edafe, the Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, confirmed the development in a statement released on Wednesday.

He stated that one of the suspects, Sunday Moses Pam of Vom village in Jos South LGA Plateau State and resident of Oka Closed Street in Enerhen, Uvwie Local Government Area Delta State, routinely conceals and transports arms from Plateau State to Delta State.

“All suspects have admitted to the crime as confessed earlier by one Goodluck Sakutu of Ekpan community Uvwie LGA, Delta State, who was earlier arrested and one fabricated AK-47 rifle was recovered from him.

“Suspects are in custody while investigation is ongoing.”