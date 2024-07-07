Delta Police Kill Suspected Kidnapper, Arrest Three Others In Gunfight

The Delta State Police Command’s elite anti-kidnapping operatives sent to the Ughelli axis have killed a suspected kidnapper in a gunfight, while three others were captured and are currently in police custody.

The Command stated one AK 49 rifle was confiscated by the police squad from the hoodlums’ hideouts, and that the investigation was underway.

On Saturday, the police public relations officer for Delta State Command, Bright Edafe, issued a statement to this effect.

According to the statement, the police team, acting on credible intelligence about the kidnapping of one male victim (name withheld) on May 17, 2024, at his residence in the Adjakota area but later murdered by the kidnappers, led to a crackdown on the deadly kidnapping syndicate responsible for the act.

The statement partly read, “The police operatives, on July 1, 2024, at about 12:00 hours, reportedly stormed the hideouts of the suspected kidnappers and arrested one Ismaila Umaru (28), of Kekura village, Awe LGA of Nasarawa State but resident at Oghara town by Power Line in Delta State.”